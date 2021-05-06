Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STOR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,748,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $908,910,000 after buying an additional 1,437,745 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,798,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,719 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in STORE Capital by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,592,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,087,000 after purchasing an additional 81,489 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in STORE Capital by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,074,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,488,000 after purchasing an additional 174,201 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,886,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,079,000 after purchasing an additional 84,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STORE Capital stock opened at $34.62 on Thursday. STORE Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $36.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34 and a beta of 1.12.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.25). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 31.33%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.36%.

STOR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on STORE Capital from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist lifted their target price on STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.70.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

