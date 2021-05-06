Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $211,000 in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at $351,055,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sysco by 41,835.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,984,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974,783 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Sysco by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,829,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299,518 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,840,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,082,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $83.04 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $42.38 billion, a PE ratio of -1,186.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $44.17 and a 1 year high of $85.15.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.02 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The business’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.55%.

SYY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

