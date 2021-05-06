Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $321,000 in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 288.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,541,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,194,000 after acquiring an additional 38,998,094 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 286.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,700,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,458,000 after purchasing an additional 22,024,156 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 294.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,303,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,949,000 after purchasing an additional 14,411,408 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 281.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,362,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,431,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 288.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,410,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,124,000 after buying an additional 4,758,714 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $68.33 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $45.88 and a twelve month high of $70.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.38 and a 200-day moving average of $65.75.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

