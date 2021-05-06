Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $244,000 Position in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $358,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $460,000.

NYSEARCA:FDMO opened at $46.54 on Thursday. Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.40 and a fifty-two week high of $48.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.63.

