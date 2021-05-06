Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $1.27 Million Stake in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) by 158.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,058 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in eXp World were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eXp World during the 1st quarter valued at $401,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of eXp World by 47.4% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 55,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 17,692 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of eXp World by 200.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in eXp World by 44.7% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in eXp World in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 19.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Daniel Cahir sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $509,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $1,263,400.00. Insiders have sold 477,500 shares of company stock valued at $23,536,850 in the last three months. 40.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. William Blair downgraded shares of eXp World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of eXp World from $26.50 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

NASDAQ EXPI opened at $30.79 on Thursday. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.22 and a beta of 3.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.33 and its 200-day moving average is $42.46.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). eXp World had a return on equity of 32.54% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $609.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.27 million. eXp World’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

