Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $1.47 Million Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,523 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,928 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 349.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 858,825 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $35,761,000 after buying an additional 667,780 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in General Motors by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 7,562 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 13,450 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 45,555 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 11,932 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 15,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $963,511.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,096,909.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $3,721,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,202,489.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock valued at $91,396,320. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

GM stock opened at $57.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.10. The stock has a market cap of $83.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. General Motors has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $63.44.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Nomura upgraded shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 target price on shares of General Motors and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.95.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

