Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $1.55 Million Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,079 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 150.8% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 132,315 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,473,000 after buying an additional 79,567 shares during the period. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter worth approximately $742,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter worth approximately $906,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter worth approximately $363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $144.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.21. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.54 and a 52 week high of $145.60.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.92%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IFF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.40.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

