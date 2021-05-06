Strs Ohio Acquires 1,960 Shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,564,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 462,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,203,000 after purchasing an additional 154,996 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 235,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,296,000 after acquiring an additional 39,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $456,000. 85.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, President John Desimone sold 7,569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $423,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 64,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,631,264. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Levy sold 11,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total value of $617,158.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 570,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,655,126.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,910 shares of company stock worth $5,517,836. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Herbalife Nutrition stock opened at $47.48 on Thursday. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $33.48 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.23.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.33. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 6.64% and a negative return on equity of 103.36%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.33.

Herbalife Nutrition Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.