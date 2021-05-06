Strs Ohio Acquires Shares of 121,402 MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Strs Ohio bought a new position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 121,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,368,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $381,122,000 after purchasing an additional 15,217,812 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 4,147.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,595,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,326,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416,855 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,133,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in MGIC Investment by 480.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,676,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,140,000 after buying an additional 3,043,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in MGIC Investment by 13,851.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,825,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,463,000 after buying an additional 2,805,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGIC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.53.

Shares of NYSE:MTG opened at $14.97 on Thursday. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $15.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.84.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $302.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.73 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 39.04% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.