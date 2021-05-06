Strs Ohio Boosts Stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,882 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 26.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,696 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,459,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,337 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,011,653 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $25,281,000 after acquiring an additional 76,047 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 31,911.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 34,892 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 34,783 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

BEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Franklin Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.90.

Franklin Resources stock opened at $33.67 on Thursday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $33.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.91%.

In other news, insider Alok Sethi sold 39,890 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $1,080,620.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $151,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,469.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,104,440. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

