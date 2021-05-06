Strs Ohio Decreases Position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 95,845 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,329 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PBCT. F3Logic LLC purchased a new position in People’s United Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,092,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 18,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 4,161 shares during the period. BOKF NA raised its position in People’s United Financial by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 62,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in People’s United Financial by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in People’s United Financial during the 1st quarter worth $2,486,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

People’s United Financial stock opened at $18.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $19.40. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.92.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.07 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. This is an increase from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is presently 52.52%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. People’s United Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.63.

In other news, Director Jerry Franklin sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $126,630.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,727,848.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George P. Carter sold 10,000 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total value of $183,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,825.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 226,390 shares of company stock worth $4,103,530 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

