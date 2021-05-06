Strs Ohio Grows Stock Position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in RLI were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in RLI by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,569,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $475,871,000 after acquiring an additional 100,086 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in RLI by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,345,000 after purchasing an additional 9,424 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in RLI during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,194,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in RLI by 513.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 9,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of RLI by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 19,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of RLI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. B. Riley increased their price target on RLI from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price objective on RLI from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

Shares of NYSE:RLI opened at $111.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.52 and its 200 day moving average is $104.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.02 and a beta of 0.37. RLI Corp. has a 52-week low of $66.31 and a 52-week high of $117.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. RLI had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $287.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.35%.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

