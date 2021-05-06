Strs Ohio Reduces Position in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in QIAGEN were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in QIAGEN during the fourth quarter valued at $208,212,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in QIAGEN by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,903,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,763 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in QIAGEN by 152.7% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 948,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,409,000 after acquiring an additional 573,311 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in QIAGEN by 214.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 428,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,633,000 after acquiring an additional 292,071 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in QIAGEN by 948.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 250,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,262,000 after purchasing an additional 227,006 shares in the last quarter. 43.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QIAGEN alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. TheStreet raised QIAGEN from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Friday, February 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. QIAGEN presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.92.

NYSE QGEN opened at $48.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.88. QIAGEN has a one year low of $41.60 and a one year high of $59.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.41.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. QIAGEN had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $567.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that QIAGEN will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for QIAGEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIAGEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.