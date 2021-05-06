Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) to Issue $0.63 Quarterly Dividend

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.63 per share by the medical technology company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

Stryker has increased its dividend by 35.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Stryker alerts:

Shares of NYSE SYK traded down $1.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $251.14. 12,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,196,377. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $249.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.62 billion, a PE ratio of 54.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. Stryker has a 12-month low of $171.75 and a 12-month high of $268.04.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.00.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.