Stryker (NYSE:SYK) PT Raised to $290.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Raymond James from $255.00 to $290.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Stryker from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Stryker from $240.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.00.

Get Stryker alerts:

SYK opened at $253.07 on Tuesday. Stryker has a 12-month low of $171.75 and a 12-month high of $268.04. The stock has a market cap of $95.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.90, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $249.87 and a 200-day moving average of $238.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Stryker will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Stryker by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,319 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,008 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in Stryker by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,339,824 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $328,311,000 after buying an additional 13,604 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $4,885,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Stryker by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 203,242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $49,802,000 after acquiring an additional 14,117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.