Summit Materials Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SUM)

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 5,639 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,657% compared to the typical daily volume of 321 call options.

In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $193,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,379.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Summit Materials by 1.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,735,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,408,000 after purchasing an additional 50,440 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 19,123 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Summit Materials by 417.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 63,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 50,900 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 643,647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,924,000 after purchasing an additional 269,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Summit Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Summit Materials from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Summit Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.43.

Shares of NYSE:SUM opened at $31.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.43. Summit Materials has a 1 year low of $10.37 and a 1 year high of $31.82.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $624.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Summit Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Summit Materials will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

