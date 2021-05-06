Sunburst Financial Group LLC Buys 498 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 5.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 6,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in The Southern by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 216,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,430,000 after acquiring an additional 10,288 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Southern by 32.3% during the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of The Southern by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 5,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $348,199.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $148,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,890,560.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,474 shares of company stock valued at $2,752,921 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SO shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Southern from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.08.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.56. 88,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,981,402. The firm has a market cap of $69.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $50.40 and a 52-week high of $66.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.91.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. Equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. This is an increase from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The Southern’s payout ratio is 82.32%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

