Sundar Pichai Sells 3,000 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,361.59, for a total value of $7,084,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,304,150.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sundar Pichai also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alphabet alerts:

On Wednesday, April 21st, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,279.93, for a total value of $6,839,790.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,232.66, for a total value of $6,697,980.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,075.03, for a total value of $6,225,090.00.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total value of $6,205,500.00.

Alphabet stock traded up $24.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2,381.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,024,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,492. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,323.91 and a 52 week high of $2,452.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,218.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,940.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,525.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,755.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,495.63.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 200.0% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.