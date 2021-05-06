Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Insider Purchases $18,432.00 in Stock

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) insider William J. Berger bought 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.72 per share, for a total transaction of $18,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 166,854 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,754.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Sunnova Energy International stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.34. 2,938,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,406,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 2.19. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.47 and a 52 week high of $57.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.54.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 18.35% and a negative net margin of 113.82%. The company had revenue of $41.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.82 million. Equities research analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NOVA. Raymond James dropped their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.58.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOVA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 146.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,581,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,399,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695,606 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 16.3% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,767,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,792,000 after acquiring an additional 526,760 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 32.5% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 811,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,119,000 after acquiring an additional 199,150 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 179.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 809,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,518,000 after acquiring an additional 519,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the fourth quarter worth about $28,832,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

