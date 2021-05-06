Susquehanna Increases Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Price Target to $87.00

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $28.00 to $87.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price points to a potential downside of 24.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Vertical Research started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays cut Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.63.

Shares of EXPD traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $114.75. The company had a trading volume of 25,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,344. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52-week low of $71.07 and a 52-week high of $115.77. The firm has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.58.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.63. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

