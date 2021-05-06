SVB Leerink Boosts Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Price Target to $173.00

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) had its price target increased by SVB Leerink from $156.00 to $173.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ALXN has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $155.73.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ALXN opened at $169.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $37.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $94.82 and a 12-month high of $172.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.59.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,168,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,838,611,000 after purchasing an additional 68,531 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $494,584,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,804,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $438,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,729 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,697,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $421,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,833 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,918,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $299,819,000 after purchasing an additional 145,961 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.