SVB Leerink Comments on AstraZeneca PLC’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AZN)

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of AstraZeneca in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.64. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s FY2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.74 EPS.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

AZN has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group raised AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.40.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $53.65 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.87. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of $46.48 and a 52-week high of $64.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $140.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is 106.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,552,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 67,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 79,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 592,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,632,000 after acquiring an additional 10,096 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

