Swedish Match AB (publ)’s (SWMAY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SWMAY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Get Swedish Match AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) stock traded up $1.67 on Thursday, reaching $42.00. 48,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,832. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58. Swedish Match AB has a fifty-two week low of $30.85 and a fifty-two week high of $43.17.

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 72.37% and a net margin of 26.30%. The business had revenue of $480.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.63 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Swedish Match AB will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Swedish Match AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, GÃ¶teborgs RapÃ©, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.