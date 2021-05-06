Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Given Neutral Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SSREY. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Swiss Re from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSREY traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.64. The stock had a trading volume of 39,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,559. The firm has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.40 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.07. Swiss Re has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $25.61.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a $1.121 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. Swiss Re’s payout ratio is 168.33%.

Swiss Re Company Profile

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

