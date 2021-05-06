Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Barrington Research

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Barrington Research from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.17% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of SYKE traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 999 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,940. Sykes Enterprises has a 1-year low of $22.87 and a 1-year high of $46.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $457.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.38 million. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sykes Enterprises will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Sykes Enterprises news, CFO John Chapman sold 9,000 shares of Sykes Enterprises stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $408,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,038.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Meurer sold 43,687 shares of Sykes Enterprises stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $1,962,856.91. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,075 shares of company stock valued at $3,368,793. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Sykes Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Sykes Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,332 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after purchasing an additional 12,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 12,655 shares during the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sykes Enterprises Company Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer experience management, multichannel demand generation, and digital transformation services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

