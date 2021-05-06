Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $457.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.38 million. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS.

Shares of SYKE stock opened at $42.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sykes Enterprises has a 12 month low of $22.87 and a 12 month high of $46.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89.

In related news, VP James T. Holder sold 888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $38,956.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,824.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $408,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,038.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,075 shares of company stock valued at $3,368,793 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SYKE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Sykes Enterprises from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer experience management, multichannel demand generation, and digital transformation services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

