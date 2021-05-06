Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $325.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) to post $325.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Synaptics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $327.30 million and the lowest is $324.50 million. Synaptics posted sales of $328.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Synaptics will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Synaptics.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.51. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The business had revenue of $357.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.68 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on SYNA. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $129.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Synaptics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.92.

In related news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $221,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,843,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nelson C. Chan sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $362,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,638,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,313 shares of company stock valued at $2,740,768. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 22,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,554 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SYNA traded down $1.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $133.30. 537,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,016. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Synaptics has a 12-month low of $55.59 and a 12-month high of $146.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.79, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

