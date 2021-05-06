Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.170-4.420 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.13 billion-$5.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.21 billion.

Shares of Syneos Health stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.87. 17,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 977,683. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.10. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.69 and a beta of 1.85. Syneos Health has a 52 week low of $50.26 and a 52 week high of $89.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.17. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 10.02%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Syneos Health will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on SYNH. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays assumed coverage on Syneos Health in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Syneos Health from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.64.

In other Syneos Health news, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 17,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $1,350,258.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,998,302.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle Keefe sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,707,529 shares of company stock valued at $349,415,465. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

