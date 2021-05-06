T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 12.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,098 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,570 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 224.5% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 47,081 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after purchasing an additional 32,573 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 73,376 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,888,000 after purchasing an additional 15,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 306,881 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,382,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total value of $1,351,296.00. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 17,600 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $2,288,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 445,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,888,772.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,200 shares of company stock valued at $11,731,760. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $134.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $167.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.41 and a fifty-two week high of $135.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.96 and a 200-day moving average of $126.81.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $172.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.08.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.