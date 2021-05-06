Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Allen Capital Group LLC

Allen Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 81,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,873,000 after acquiring an additional 8,077 shares during the period. Aperture Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,151,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 34,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 9,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,265,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,664,499,000 after purchasing an additional 676,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Shares of TSM stock traded up $1.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $116.96. 138,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,634,028. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.96. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $49.38 and a twelve month high of $142.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.3527 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. Susquehanna reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

Featured Story: How does a margin account work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.