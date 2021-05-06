Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Given New $4.25 Price Target at Raymond James

Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $4.00 to $4.25 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TNEYF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. National Bank Financial began coverage on Tamarack Valley Energy in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.13.

Shares of TNEYF traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.18. The stock had a trading volume of 17,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,611. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.28. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $2.46.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Alberta Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater in Alberta, as well as in the Veteran, Consort, and Esther area of southeast Alberta and North Hoosier, Milton, and Coleville area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons and Banff light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties.

