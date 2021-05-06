Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Price Target Increased to $2.75 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $2.50 to $2.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TNEYF. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial started coverage on Tamarack Valley Energy in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tamarack Valley Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.13.

TNEYF traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.18. 17,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,611. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.28. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $2.46.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Alberta Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater in Alberta, as well as in the Veteran, Consort, and Esther area of southeast Alberta and North Hoosier, Milton, and Coleville area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons and Banff light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties.

