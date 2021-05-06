Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $93.87 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) will announce $93.87 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $93.86 million and the highest estimate coming in at $93.87 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers posted sales of $62.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will report full-year sales of $381.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $372.34 million to $390.85 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $382.03 million, with estimates ranging from $371.47 million to $392.59 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%.

A number of analysts have commented on SKT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $12.50 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.64.

SKT stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.92. 26,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,689,762. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -426.39 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $22.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 31.28%.

In related news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $175,000.00. Also, CMO Carrie A. Warren sold 4,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $72,789.47. Insiders have sold a total of 15,087 shares of company stock worth $265,449 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inlet Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 103.5% during the first quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 225,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 114,547 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the first quarter valued at about $690,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 135.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 21,284 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 59.4% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 42.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,856,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,088,000 after purchasing an additional 554,228 shares during the last quarter. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

