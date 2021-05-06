Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,043 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,003 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Target were worth $24,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TGT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Target by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,021 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Target by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,669 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in Target by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 6,973 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.35.

In other news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total transaction of $6,420,347.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,768 shares in the company, valued at $28,557,397.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,510 shares of company stock worth $8,002,521 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $212.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.21. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $112.56 and a 52-week high of $213.66.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 42.57%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Target (NYSE:TGT)

Comments


