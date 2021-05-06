Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Taseko Mines had a negative net margin of 11.61% and a negative return on equity of 12.53%.

TGB traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $2.17. The company had a trading volume of 3,980,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,071,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Taseko Mines has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $2.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.36 million, a P/E ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 2.59.

TGB has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Taseko Mines in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from $2.00 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taseko Mines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.55.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

