Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 7,586 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 86,015 shares.The stock last traded at $22.78 and had previously closed at $23.57.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taysha Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.92.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.45.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.68). On average, analysts forecast that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -3.19 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at $330,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,229,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,181,000 after acquiring an additional 389,249 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at about $716,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth about $630,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

About Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

