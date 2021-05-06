TD Securities Increases Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Price Target to $34.00

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at TD Securities from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 47.83% from the company’s current price.

TRMLF has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from $32.50 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $32.00 to $35.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.31.

TRMLF stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.00. The stock had a trading volume of 11,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,583. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.37. Tourmaline Oil has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $23.19.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

