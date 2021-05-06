TD Securities Lowers Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Price Target to $18.50

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at TD Securities from $19.00 to $18.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 115.37% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Equinox Gold from $20.50 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. National Bank Financial raised Equinox Gold from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform spec overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equinox Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC decreased their target price on Equinox Gold from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Equinox Gold from $19.25 to $18.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.96.

Shares of EQX traded up $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $8.59. 102,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,327,514. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -40.90 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.93. Equinox Gold has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $13.66.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Equinox Gold will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 29.8% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 178,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 40,909 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 1.3% in the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 223,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 17.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares during the period. 31.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

