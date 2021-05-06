Team (NYSE:TISI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Team (NYSE:TISI) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Team had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a negative net margin of 24.60%.

TISI stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.43. 5,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,642. Team has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $13.84. The company has a market cap of $260.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Separately, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Team in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

