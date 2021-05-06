TeamViewer’s (TMVWY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TMVWY. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of TeamViewer stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.40. 36,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,029. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.71. TeamViewer has a 12 month low of $19.60 and a 12 month high of $30.95.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company's products include TeamViewer that helps to remotely connect to desktop computers, mobile devices, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices from anywhere at any time; TeamViewer Tensor, a cloud-based enterprise connectivity platform, which enables large-scale IT management framework deployments; TeamViewer Pilot that enhances remote support with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly connect, monitor, and operate machines and devices securely from anywhere.

