Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Reaches New 12-Month High at $29.85

Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$29.85 and last traded at C$29.74, with a volume of 1088060 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$29.56.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Teck Resources from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Teck Resources to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Teck Resources from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Teck Resources from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Teck Resources from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$30.11.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$25.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$23.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.54. The stock has a market cap of C$15.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -63.16.

Teck Resources Company Profile (TSE:TECK.B)

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

