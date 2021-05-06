Tecnoglass (TGLS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $102.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.14 million. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 4.45%. On average, analysts expect Tecnoglass to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Tecnoglass stock opened at $12.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.92 and its 200-day moving average is $8.07. The company has a market cap of $574.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Tecnoglass has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $14.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.0275 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.94%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. B. Riley raised their target price on Tecnoglass from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on Tecnoglass from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Tecnoglass from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Tecnoglass presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

