Telenor ASA’s (TELNY) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TELNY. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telenor ASA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Telenor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS TELNY opened at $17.66 on Wednesday. Telenor ASA has a 12-month low of $13.92 and a 12-month high of $18.78. The company has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.14.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Telenor ASA will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telenor ASA Company Profile

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

