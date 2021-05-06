Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 623.45% and a negative return on equity of 123.99%.

Shares of NASDAQ:TELL traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.03. 205,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,828,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $831.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.62. Tellurian has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $4.39.

TELL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Tellurian from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Tellurian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.63.

In other news, Director Diana Derycz Kessler bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.14 per share, with a total value of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 205,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,643.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Total Delaware, Inc. sold 587,987 shares of Tellurian stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total transaction of $1,675,762.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,276,403 shares of company stock valued at $11,393,353 over the last three months. Insiders own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

About Tellurian

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

