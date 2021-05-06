Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Grows Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 33.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 2,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 9,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock traded down $2.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $124.85. The stock had a trading volume of 645,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,679,816. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $97.15 and a 12 month high of $174.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.91.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

