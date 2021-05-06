Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Lowers Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC decreased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 33.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 234,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,639 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF accounts for about 7.6% of Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $7,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPTS. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.68. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,408. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.67 and its 200-day moving average is $30.68. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $30.74.

