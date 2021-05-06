Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Sells 377 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,260 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunburst Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Intel by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 10,255 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Planned Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 13.7% during the first quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 8,473 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 6.8% during the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Intel by 1.2% during the first quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 24,914 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.07. 665,983 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,046,336. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The firm has a market cap of $230.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Intel’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.54%.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. DZ Bank upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.59.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.