Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.16% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Tenaris from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.25 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Tenaris from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.11.

Shares of TS opened at $23.33 on Thursday. Tenaris has a 52-week low of $8.86 and a 52-week high of $23.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.33 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.55.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Tenaris had a negative net margin of 10.23% and a positive return on equity of 1.44%. On average, research analysts forecast that Tenaris will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TS. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tenaris by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Tenaris by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Tenaris by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

