Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) PT Raised to $70.00 at Mizuho

Posted by on May 6th, 2021

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its price target upped by Mizuho from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Tenet Healthcare has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.37.

NYSE THC traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $64.76. The company had a trading volume of 10,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,940. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of -493.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.62. Tenet Healthcare has a 12 month low of $15.19 and a 12 month high of $64.50.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 82.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 2,500,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $133,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 70,700 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $4,015,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,500 shares in the company, valued at $22,691,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,836,392 shares of company stock worth $151,959,533. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of THC. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter worth $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 2,095.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC)

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit