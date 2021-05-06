Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) PT Raised to $70.00 at Mizuho

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its price target upped by Mizuho from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Tenet Healthcare has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.37.

NYSE THC traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $64.76. The company had a trading volume of 10,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,940. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of -493.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.62. Tenet Healthcare has a 12 month low of $15.19 and a 12 month high of $64.50.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 82.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 2,500,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $133,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 70,700 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $4,015,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,500 shares in the company, valued at $22,691,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,836,392 shares of company stock worth $151,959,533. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of THC. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter worth $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 2,095.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

