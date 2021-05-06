Tervita Co. (OTCMKTS:TRVCF) Receives $4.70 Average PT from Brokerages

Tervita Co. (OTCMKTS:TRVCF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.25.

TRVCF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Tervita from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Tervita from $4.75 to $5.23 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Tervita in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Tervita from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Tervita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

TRVCF stock remained flat at $$3.94 during trading on Thursday. 105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670. Tervita has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $4.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.60.

Tervita Corporation operates as an environmentally focused waste service provider in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The Energy Services segment treats, recovers, and disposes fluids; provides oil terminalling and energy marketing services; processes and disposes solid materials; disposes oilfield-generated waste; offers onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production; and purchases and sells oil volumes with treatment, recovery, terminalling, and disposal services.

